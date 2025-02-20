No. 4 ranked hooper Nate Ament leads Highland to back-to-back MPSC titles with a 32-point display

The highest-ranked uncommitted recruit, Nate Ament, continues to impress with his performances for Highland High School. He led his team to a second consecutive Metro Private School Conference title after a 62-50 win against Clinton Grace Christian on Monday.

Ament finished with a double double of 32 points and 11 rebounds alongside four blocks in a hard-fought game against the Eagles. However, the Hawks showcased excellent ball movement and took the right shots to clinch the championship. Check out the highlights uploaded by Capitol Hoops on Instagram:

"Scenes from Highland vs Clinton Grace last night in the @mpscathletics championship. Nate Ament with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks to lead @highland_hoops to back to back MPSC titles," the post was captioned.

He also spoke about the game:

"Coach told us and we knew it was a game that if you want to, maybe try to put our foot down, we had to punch first. We knew they would come out strong, but you know, we got in that locker room. So, for us, it was just trusting ourselves and believing that we were the better team," Nate Ament said.

Ament also talked about winning back-to-back titles and MVP honors:

"I mean, it feels good. I am just grateful that, you know, our team stayed and we improved from the last year, so I'm grateful that I have such a good team around me. I just like to win," Ament said.

"I'm truly blessed, I know a lot of people don't have the opportunity. Staying humble, you know, staying with my guys in the locker room till it's the lat game," he said about being watched by top coaches including Calipari.

Ament, who ranks fourth nationally, second among small forwards and first in Virginia, recently took official visits to Duke and Kentucky. Fans eagerly await his decision regarding his collegiate career.

Nate Ament on being ranked by media houses

Ament made an appearance on the Youngins Podcast on Feb. 5 and talked about various topics including his NIL deal with Reebok, his junior season, and more.

The 6-foot-7 small forward also mentioned that he is not a big fan of rankings, reflecting on being unranked during his freshman and sophomore years:

"I don't like rankings but it's cool to see the work you've been putting in, it has been seen by everyone else. If tomorrow, I'm ranked 50 again, it wouldn't matter to me."

"I'm still going to be the same guy, I'm still going to work just as hard so I mean rankings don't really matter to me as well. It's just kind of cool to see how far I've come um from a growth standpoint," Nate Ament continued (1:38 - 2:02).

Which program do you think Nate Ament will ultimately choose?

