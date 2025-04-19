"No Caleb Wilson, or Arenas": Hoops fans react to recruiting insider's take on the most impactful high school recruits of the 2025 class 

Caleb Wilson, the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025, as per the On3 Industry Rankings, signed with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Jan. 24. After capping an impressive high school career, Wilson will join Hubert Davis' team next season.

Ad

However, neither Wilson nor the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas, were included in the list of Most Impactful 2025 ESPN 100 Recruits to their college teams. ESPN's Paul Biancardi published the list on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Some hoops fans were not happy with the exclusions of Wilson, Arenas and Louisville Cardinals commit Mikel Brown Jr. and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react to recruiting insider's take on the most impactful high school recruits of the 2025 class (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

"No Caleb Wilson🙃Or Arenas," a fan commented.

Ad

"Caleb Wilson not on this list is a crime," one fan wrote.

"Did caleb wilson quit basketball ? Lmao," another fan wrote.

"Where is @mikel_brownjr🧐 he is the number 1 PG in that class and he is gonna start for Louisville!!!! Yaw tripping!!!!," a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions:

Hoops fans react to recruiting insider's take on the most impactful high school recruits of the 2025 class (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

"lol did Caleb Wilson switch sports? lol he’s gonna be better than nearly all of these guys," a fan commented.

Ad

"Kiyan Anthony?? You must be sleeping," one fan wrote.

"@paulbiancardi you are forever hating on @mikel_brownjr where in the world is he at on this list. Come on bro be real for once!!!!!!" another fan commented.

Another fan added, "Darryn Peterson bout to be the best player to ever breath in a KU jersey 🏀🔥," a fan said.

Ad

Caleb Wilson finishes as the highest scorer in the Jordan Brand Classic

Caleb Wilson led Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight on Saturday at the Jordan Brand Classic game. Wilson was joined by other top prospects, including Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others.

The 6-foot-10 power forward finished the game with 28 points on 13-for-14 shooting. He added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Wilson will be joined by Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis next season at North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More