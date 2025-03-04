"No one with choices would willingly go to that trash heap": Fans react to No. 1 LB visiting Dabo Swinney's Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are actively working on their 2026 recruiting class to secure commitments from top-tier talent. One of their key targets is five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a standout from Grayson High School (Georgia), who is set to visit the Tigers this weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect is among the most sought-after recruits in the 2026 cycle and has received more than 50 offers. He is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Several powerhouse programs, including Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, are also in pursuit of Atkinson. However, news of his Clemson visit sparked mixed reactions online.

"0.0% chance. No one with choices would willingly go to that trash heap after a visit," a fan wrote.

"What a horrible horrible visit young ma," one wrote.

"He ain’t going there 😭😭," one wrote.

In three seasons of high school football, Atkinson has recorded around 500 tackles, earning him the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.

Clemson fans showed strong support by offering warm welcomes ahead of his visit.

"Thanks for checking out our little #ClemsonFamily; hope you are #AllIn," one wrote.

"Enjoy your visit to Tigertown Mr. Atkinson! Manifest your future as a stand out Tiger!" one wrote.

"This kid is an absolute DOG! They built different at Grayson. Come be great young man!" one wrote.

If Atkinson commits to Clemson, he will become the Tigers' first linebacker commit in the 2026 class. The Tigers have five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 30 in the nation.

Tyler Atkinson raves about Clemson's recruiting pitch

Clemson offered Tyler Atkinson in June and has remained a strong contender for him ever since. Former Tigers standout Ben Boulware, now coaching linebackers at Clemson, wasted no time making an impact. Shortly after joining the staff, Boulware, along with Dabo Swinney and safeties coach Mickey Conn, visited Atkinson in January.

“The coaches came by and put a huge emphasis on me being a top priority for them at Clemson,” Atkinson said, via The Clemson Insider. “Coach Dabo was very passionate in our conversation and how selective he is when it comes to the players he wants there.”

247Sports' Crystal Ball predicts Georgia as the frontrunner for Atkinson, and On3 gives the Bulldogs the best odds of landing him at 34.2%. However, this weekend's visit will present a key opportunity for Clemson to shift the momentum in its favor.

