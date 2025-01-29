"Today was definitely not gonna be the day we were gonna lose": Cameron Boozer shares his feelings on Columbus' victory over Cooper Flagg's alma mater

Following Columbus High School's 79-59 victory over Duke freshman Cooper Flagg's alma mater Montverde on Friday, former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer gave a postgame interview with recruiting insider Paul Biancardi and Noah Reed.

Biancardi shared the interview clip on his X account on Wednesday.

"No one is playing better than Cameron Boozer in high school basketball. No one," the caption read.

In the interview, Cameron Boozer gave a brief overview of the Explorers' performance:

"You know, my folks at Columbus never lost a home game. So, today was definitely not gonna be the day we were gonna lose. Coming here, we defend, rebound and finish strong.

"Last time we played them at the City of Palms, we kind of let up a little bit at the end, let 'em come back a little bit. So those are our main focuses: defend, rebound, down transition, and just be who we are."

Cameron also spoke about his upcoming move to Duke next year, where he'll play college basketball alongside his twin brother, Cayden. When asked what excites him most about teaming up with his brother at the college level, he answered:

"Just so we can play the stage together; on a high level together. Something I've always dreamed of is college level, and being able to play together. So, it's going to be amazing next year."

Cameron ended the game with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while Cayden delivered 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Five-star juniors Jaxon Richardson and Caleb Gaskins also contributed significantly to the victory, delivering 23 and 14 points, respectively.

Cameron Boozer delivers another stellar performance as the Explorers dominate Westminster in 25-point win

Tuesday's 86-61 victory against Westminster Academy was another episode of Cameron Boozer's brilliance. The five-star power forward delivered 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals, helping the Explorers to a commanding victory.

Jaxon Richardson and Caleb Gaskins also played a crucial role in the victory. Richardson delivered 15 points and five rebounds while Gaskins ended the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cameron's brother Cayden also contributed to the victory, scoring 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

