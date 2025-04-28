"Nobody cares about your stars": Football fans react as unranked high school prospect Jayden Higgins got picked in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Jayden Higgins’ pick in the second round is one of the most inspiring stories of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Iowa State wideout was an unranked prospect out of high school.

Ad

His success at the draft was celebrated in an Instagram post by 305sportss, attracting reactions from fans.

Ad

Trending

One commented:

“Wanted the Packers to draft him. Keep telling these kids stars are cute, but they don't mean nothing when you get to college. Everyone can play. Nobody cares about your stars.”

Another opined:

“South FL got da best football players argue w a wall.”

One Instagram user, Houjiayue14, wrote"

“Don't let someone dim your light simply because it’s shining in their eyes.”

Ad

Calleja.carlos10p wrote:

“Wow that's incredible. I played against him in high school when he was just a basketball guy.”

Another Florida football fan, Reelmoneyjunkydavis954 asked:

“Why the Hurricanes never end up with these players?”

A netizen, Mayne.way, described Higgins in their comment:

“Dude looks legit.”

Reactions to Jayden Higgins' second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Jayden Higgins played high school football at Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida.

Ad

As a high school prospect, he didn't draw as much attention as would have warranted to be ranked. However, he did enough to earn All-County honors as a junior, making 27 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

He played five games during his senior season in 2020, with 23 catches for 430 yards and five touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins’ college career recapped

Jayden Higgins enrolled at Eastern Kentucky where he caught 87 throws for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons.

Ad

He made his mark as a sophomore, catching 58 throws for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to Iowa State ahead of his junior season before spending the rest of his college career becoming a Cyclones legend.

Last season, he set the record for the second all-time season catches in Iowa State history with 87 catches. With 1,183 receiving yards, he also set the record for the third all-time season receiving yards in school history. His nine receiving touchdowns are also tied for the second highest in a season in school history.

Jayden Higgins is not the only draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who went from an underwhelming high school career to becoming pro. The No. 1 pick, Cam Ward also received a 0-star rating coming out of high school and had to sojourn in FCS side, Incarnate Word.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More