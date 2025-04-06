"Non gonna beat that summer": $3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa reacts as Rutgers commit Christopher Nwuli sums up high school career

AJ Dybantsa, Christopher Nwuli and many other 2025 class prospects are closing their high school basketball careers and gearing up for the next big stage: college basketball.

Reflecting on the past four years of high school basketball, Nwuli, a Rutgers signee, shared an emotional post on Instagram that sums up his high school basketball journey on Sunday.

The post was a 20-picture carousel highlighting key moments from his high school journey, including snapshots from the recently concluded season. He captioned the post with an emotional message:

"I would've never imagined my journey was going to be like for highschool. I was real life scared to face the world alone but in years of struggle i found brothers to help along the road. I wouldn't trade my highschool career for nothing i'm insanely blessed and grateful. Everywhere i went i was meant to help those around me, it was never about me. love y'all to death. 🤞🏽💚gd"

In reaction to the post, AJ Dybantsa wrote:

"Nun gon beat that summer, next chapter twin 🤞🏽."

Nwuli then responded:

“Next chapter 🤞🏽”

Some fellow high school hoopers also dropped their comments, with Nwuli responding:

No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes said: "It was fun hoopin witchu twin ♥️ go be great 🤞🏽🤞🏽."

"Just the beginning 🤞🏽♥️," Columbus junior forward Jaxon Richardson said.

Fellow Dynamic Prep teammate Jaden Toombs said: "Love you brother 🤞🏽."

Jermaine O'Neal, who is also Nwuli's teammate on Dynamic Prep, wrote: "We family for life 🤞🏽."

Other high school basketball players like AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton, OTE star Romelo Hill, Sierra Canyon's Gavin Hightower and Prolific Prep star Mazi Moseley also dropped comments.

Christopher Nwuli played his final game with Dynamic Prep in the Chipotle Championship final on Saturday. The team lost 67-49 to Columbus High School.

"You Be Alright" 15X NBA All-Star Kevin Durant on AJ DYbantsa Playing in the Big 12

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant sat down for an interview where they talked about the transition into college basketball, among other things. Dybantsa asked how it felt transitioning to the Big 12. KD played in the Big 12 with Texas nearly two decades ago.

Durant, in his answer, highlighted the difference in pace, style of play, level of talent and game plans when compared with high school basketball. However, while the Phoenix Suns star feels the transition to college basketball isn't all that simple, he believes Dybantsa will be just fine.

"You've got the talent and size and skill to match anybody in that league and anybody in college," Durant said (Timestamp: 6:29). "But it's about how fast you can catch on to the schemes, how fast you can catch on to how other teams scheme you, so it's another level of intellect you've got to step into. But you've got a great coaching staff who knows how to articulate that stuff to the players, so you'll be alright."

Dybantsa is gearing up to join BYU next season, where he'll compete in the Big 12. He will join the Cougars alongside fellow Utah Prep star Xavion Staton and 6-foot-9 center Chamberlain Burgess.

