“None of those stars matter”: Football fans voice their support to Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman’s bold statement

Dereon Coleman, a four-star quarterback from Lakeland, Florida, announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on July 3 last year. He chose the Hurricanes over other top programs such as Oklahoma, Texas A&M, South Carolina, SMU and Nebraska.

The four-star quarterback failed to crack On3 and 247Sports' top-10 quarterbacks from the Class of 2026. Coleman is currently ranked as the 17th-best QB in his class, as per On3. The 5-foot-11 athlete seems to have taken this development to heart and responded with a bold statement on X.

"If I was the typical Quaterback frame and size, I would be the #1 player in the nation!" the quarterback wrote on his profile.

Coleman's post garnered a lot of attention as fans poured in to show support to the Miami commit. A majority of the fans encouraged the four-star recruit and had nothing but kind words for him.

"Rankings are irrelevant, none of those stars matter once you get to college, the best players will play no matter if they are a 0 star or 5 star," one fan said.

"I approve this message," another fan wrote.

Coleman officially closed his recruitment since committing to the Miami Hurricanes.

"Because that Cannon & Release is crazy! Speed Crazy! DC that guy! #1 player in the nation. Keep Going!" one fan wrote.

"Always believe in yourself. Cam believed when no one else did and he turned out pretty well. Now you go do the same!" another fan commented.

"lol I’m happy you’re the way you are," another fan said.

Dereon Coleman is ranked No. 262 in the country and is the 38th overall recruit from the state of Florida, as per On3.

Dereon Coleman had high praise for Miami after his commitment

The Miami Hurricanes landed the commitment of four-star recruit Dereon Coleman on July 3, 2024. He is the Hurricanes' only quarterback commit so far.

Coleman spoke about the culture at Miami and the program after announcing his commitment.

"The culture," Dereon Coleman said, as per On3. "The fanbase. Who doesn’t want to play at Miami. Who doesn’t want to play in that city. You can live your life there after a long career. You can go back to Miami and be that dude. I feel like I’m meant for this. That’s why I really chose Miami."

The Hurricanes' Class of 2026 is currently ranked as the 23rd-best in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has managed to acquire commitments from five athletes so far.

