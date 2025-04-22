Northwest signee Jake West shares a 2-word reaction to his training clip as he prepares for his college career

With high school basketball just wrapped up, Northwestern Wildcats signee Jake West is wasting no time, already in the gym getting ready for college basketball. On Tuesday, The Coop Bball shared a post featuring various moments from the 6-foot-1 point guard's training session on their Instagram page.

The post featured a carousel of nine pictures and one video. In the clip, West is seen working with two trainers, shooting, dribbling and more. The video was shared with the following caption:

"@jakewestt3 in the lab getting ready for his Freshman Season at Northwestern! People will see next season why they shouldn't have slept on him…"

As expected, the post has received several reactions, with West himself commenting on it.

"Lab rat." Jake wrote.

Some fans also joined in with similar comments:

"Lab work!" One fan said

"Workaholic!!!" Said another.

"All work", Another fan said.

A couple of fans also shared some encouraging comments, saying all the hard work and preparation will surely be worth it in the end:

"It will all make sense very soon!!" One fan said.

"big ten ain't ready", Said another.

West concluded his senior year at William Penn Charter High School. He helped the Quakers to first place finish in the Pennsylvania District Inter-Academic Basketball league with a 10-0 record. The team also ended the season with a 24-5 record.

West will join the Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Conference next season. He will be joined by three-star prospects Tre Singleton, Cade Bennerman, Tyler Kropp and Phoenix Gill.

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements." Four-star prospect Jake West on his decision to choose Northwestern University

Four-star prospect Jake West announced his commitment to Northwestern University in October 2024. According to him, he wanted a program that checked all his boxes in terms of academics and sports:

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements," Jake said. "Amazing academic school, a great basketball program where they like to develop freshmen. I wanted to go somewhere I wanted to be for four years and have a family."

West had 13 college offers at the time of his commitment. This includes offers from Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Fairfield University. He ultimately chose the Wildcats.

