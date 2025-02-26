Jake West, the Northwestern signee and No. 128 recruit in the 2025 Class took to Instagram to comment on the No. 5 player in South Carolina in the 2026 Class, DeZhon Hall.

Hall, who happens to be a childhood friend of Bryce James, son of four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, shared a carousel on Instagram with his pictures:

Trending

Northwestern signee Jake West drops 3-word reaction to Bryce James' childhood friend DeZhon Hall's IG dump (Image: IG/@dezhonhall)

"prada u gang," commented Jake West.

DeZhon Hall plays for Legacy Early College and ranks at the 207th spot nationally and 49th in the shooting guard position. The 6-foot-3 player played 13 matches last year and averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in his sophomore year.

There seems to be a great camaraderie between Jake West, DeZhon Hall, and Bryce James seeing that the latter previously shared the commitment news of West on his Instagram:

Bryce James shares Jake West's Northwestern commitment on Instagram (Image: IG/_justbryce)

Furthermore, the Arizona Wildcats commit, like West, also showed his support for DeZhon Hall by resharing a highlight video, posted by Dylan Lutey's page @risingballersnetwork, showcasing his childhood friend's performances against different schools:

Bryce James shares hooping highlights of DeZhon Hall (Image: IG/_justbryce)

Check out the original post:

"Class of 2026 guard DeZhon Hall of Legacy Early College High has been playing very well. The 6-3 PG is elite in transition and can score at all 3 levels. Top-150 recruit in the country according to 247Sports and holds a handful of high major offers(Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and more) #ontherise 📈📈," the caption of the post read.

Jake West on playing college basketball

West ranks at the 16th spot in the point guard position and third in Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-3 guard talked about his imaginary scenarios, playing college basketball in a YouTube video posted by MADE Hoops in November.

“First, this is where I’d be going late at night when I got to get some work in. The light is on 24/7. It’s got a cool little scenery, so you know I can come here whenever you know,” West said in a Nov. 12 interview on the MADE Hoops YouTube channel (Timestamp: 3:13).

“You know I’m a little down, you know my shot didn’t fall at the game. Come over here after the game, shots up. So, it’s just a good environment. You know, just to clear my mind and just do what I love to do.

West will be joined by Tyler Kropp, Tre Singleton, Cade Bennerman, and Phoenix Gill next season.

