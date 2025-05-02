Acaden Lewis, the No. 34 player in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings, has chosen his new college. After committing to the Kentucky Wildcats, Lewis reopened his commitment and committed to Big East's Villanova Wildcats on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 point guard shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a picture of himself touching the wall in the Villanova arena.

"What yall know about that 2k16 soundtrack #committed #novanation," he captioned the picture.

Northwestern signee Jake West reacts as Mark Pope's former Kentucky recruit Acaden Lewis joins Big East team (Image: IG/acadenlewis)

Northwestern Wildcats signee Jake West shared his congratulations in the comments section.

"congratulations bro," West commented with a purple heart emoji.

Lewis, who ranks fifth in the point guard position and first in the District of Columbia, played three seasons for Sidwell Friends High School and averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

In his sophomore season, Lewis averaged 8.7 points per game in 31 contests. He improved in his junior year, scoring 14.5 points, grabbing 5.7 rebounds, dishing out 4.3 assists and stealing the ball 1.5 times in 30 games.

Last season, he led the Quakers to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League, where they finished above St. Andrew's Episcopal, Flint Hill and Maret.

He also averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg to lead his school to the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament (DC) finals. However, they failed to win the State Championship after suffering a 67-51 defeat against Gonzaga in March.

Why did Acaden Lewis choose Villanova?

Acaden Lewis also had offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, UConn Huskies and Duke Blue Devils. However, he chose to sign with Villanova after taking an official visit on Apr. 19.

He spoke to ESPN's Jonathan Givony about his decision.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis said. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

He will be joined by Chris Jeffrey from the 2025 Class next season.

