Jake West, the Northwestern signee and the No. 128 player in the 2025 Class (as per On3's Industry Rankings), took to Instagram to share his reaction to No. 9 Oklahoma freshman Jeremiah Fears' Instagram post.

Ad

Fears shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from his freshman season after their tough 67-59 loss to No. 8 UConn in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Northwestern signee Jake West shares his reaction to Oklahoma star Jeremiah Fears' heartfelt post following season-ending loss to UConn (Image: IG/ Jeremiah Fears)

Jake West commented with a fire emoji.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Still kinda shocked the season over but we went out fighting couldn’t ask for a better group of brothers and coaches, bonds that will last a lifetime through the ups and downs we stayed together. Special groups of guys thank you OU basketball," Fears captioned his post.

Fears' post also gathered reactions from video creator Cam Wilder, his teammate and Sooners forward Jalon Moore and Good Vision Academy point guard Noah Neumann:

Ad

Players share their reactions to Jeremiah Fears' heartfelt post following season-ending loss to UConn

"One of them ones," commented Jalon Moore with a fingers crossed emoji.

Ad

Noah Neumann commented, "Great hoops brother," with a red heart emoji.

"killed it gang," commented Cam Wilder.

The eight-point loss ended with Fears scoring a team-high 20 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball twice in 38 minutes.

Only Jalon Moore scored in double digits too, as he finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. He shot 30.7% and converted all five of his free throws in 33 minutes. Center Mohamed Wague was close to recording a double double after scoring nine points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and recording one steal, one block and one assist.

Ad

The Sooners bench combined to score seven points only.

What does Jake West's signing mean for Northwestern?

Jake West is known for his solid game fundamentals. In the scouting report of the 6-foot-3 point guard, On3's Jamie Shaw talked about his shooting and ability to find his spots.

Chris Collins secured West's signature on Oct. 15, marking their third signing from the 2025 Class. They also signed three-star center Cade Bennerman from Father Ryan High School on Nov. 6.

Ad

Before Jake West, the Wildcats also signed three-star power forwards Tyler Kropp and Tre Singleton on Nov. 4 and Nov. 9, respectively. However, at the guard position, they only signed Phoenix Gill, the three-star combo guard from St. Ignatius on Oct. 6.

Having signed five players, how far will Northwestern go next season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback