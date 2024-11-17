"Not even in a hour later": CFB fans react to 4-star LSU recruit flipping his commitment to Ole Miss after loss against the Gators

Devin Harper, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, has officially flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman was committed to LSU since January but flipped his decision following the Tigers' latest loss against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Harper visited the Rebels' campus earlier this month for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 9. Ole Miss put on a show against the Bulldogs, winning the game 28-10 and improving to 8-2 for the season.

Harper's decision to flip to Ole Miss came right after the Tigers' loss to the Gators and that got a lot of fans' attention.

"Not even in a hour later," one fan said, referring to the Tigers' defeat.

"As a LSU fan I don’t t blame him," another fan wrote.

"I don’t blame bro at all," another fan commented.

This was the Tigers' (6-4) third loss in a row. Harper's flip to Ole Miss has only added to LSU's woes this season.

"Damn that was fast!" one fan wrote.

"Body ain’t even cold yet bro," another fan said.

The Louisiana native chose his home-state school over top programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the Rebels' constant pursuit of the athlete won out in the end, giving them a talented offensive lineman from the Class of 2025.

Devin Harper spoke about his visit to Ole Miss for their game against Georgia

Devin Harper visited the Ole Miss Rebels' campus for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs. His visit proved fruitful for the Rebels, as they successfully managed to flip his commitment from the LSU Tigers.

Harper spoke about Ole Miss' atmosphere during their game against the Bulldogs and was impressed with the team's play as well as their fans.

"The atmosphere was top tier, the best game I’ve been to," Harper said, as per OM Spirit's Zach Berry. "The Grove showed me love and the game atmosphere was just electric from the teams play to the fans."

Devin Harper is ranked No. 90 in the country and is the seventh-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the third-best overall prospect from the state of Louisiana.

