"Not just wired to shut it down": Recruiting insider predicts another flip for Ole Miss Rebels commit Izayia Williams

Even after his fifth commitment, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams may yet again flip to another program, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Wiltfong was appearing on the On3 Recruits show on YouTube with Josh Newberg, predicting which prospects are more likely to flip their current pledges. Naturally, Williams’ name came up. After all, he has flipped his commitment four times already.

Responding to this, Wiltfong said: (5:10)

“Obviously, the visits have been so impressionable for him. He is an electric player with unbelievable upside with the length and frame he has and so these programs are going to recruit him to the finish line. Games are going to be played this fall…

"All this stuff is going to come in there and he is just not wired to shut it down, which is fine. You only get to go through this process once.”

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds, Izayia Williams is the No. 3 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. A product of Tavares High School (Leesburg, Florida), Williams is the No. 50 overall prospect in the class.

He initially committed to the Louisville Cardinals in Nov. 2023 before ending the commitment in Jan. 2024. He pledged to Syracuse in April 2024 and decommitted from the Orange in August of the same year. In September, he announced his commitment to Florida State, withdrawing the pledge after just two months.

Subsequently, he committed to the Seminoles’ in-state rivals, Florida, in March before eventually flipping to the Ole Miss Rebels on May 2.

Reviewing Izayia Williams’ junior high school season

Izayia Williams had an impressive junior season last fall, racking up 137 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and an interception.

He was selected for the Under Armour All-America week, where his performance made an impression on On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire, who subsequently remarked:

“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance. Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication.”

Williams’ recruitment can take any turn, as predicted by Wiltfong, as the signing period is still months away. Nonetheless, the Ole Miss Rebels can revel in the fact that they have one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects in their 2026 recruiting class.

