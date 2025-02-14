"Nothing is impossible": Armenian hooper Anto Balian shares a heartfelt message as his high school career comes to an end 

Pepperdine commit Anto Balian, a Class of 2025 prospect, shared an emotional message after his final high school game. The Armenian guard's 39 points were not enough as the Pilibos Eagles fell to Oak Hills 60-57 on Wednesday.

The Armenian Sports News Instagram page conveyed Balian's message on Thursday.

"Pilibos...Thank you so much for the unwavering support the last four years," Balian said. "I regret none of it and I appreciate the whole Armenian community for being a part of this journey. I've always wanted to prove that nothing is impossible even from a small Armenian school. My dreams came true. It's just the beginning for what's to come in the future. Bleed blue for life."

Balian has been at Pilibos since preschool. In 111 games with the Eagles, he averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

This season, he averaged 31.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.3 spg, marking his best season offensively. Last season, as a junior, Balian averaged 28.9 ppg and 9.4 rpg in 29 games. He averaged 27.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.2 spg as a sophomore.

Last month, he spoke about his special bond with his teammates.

“You’re more than friends,” Balian said (via aol.com). “You know them like your parents. It becomes a family, especially in the Armenian community, where everyone knows each other.”

Anto Balian opens up being coached by his father

Sako Balian, Anto Balian's father, has been the head coach and the athletic director of the Pilibos Eagles for the past 27 years. He also played junior college and Division II basketball.

In an interview with KCAL News last week, the Pepperdine commit discussed the experience of playing for his father.

"It's been a dream of mine because I've grown up in this system of my school, Pilibos. I mean before I entered high school, I'd seen 10 years of other players, other teams I looked up to, and they all spoke so good about him," Balian said. (0:48)

Anto Balian will join coach Ed Schilling's side next season.

