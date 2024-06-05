"Nothing is like the brotherhood at Ohio State!” — 4-star RB Bo Jackson speaks after declaring his Buckeyes commitment

Ohio State has secured an incredible addition to its 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star running back Bo Jackson from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Jackson is the first running back to commit under new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, and he is excited for his new journey.

Jackson’s commitment to Ohio State comes after a series of visits to the campus in 2023 and an official visit on May 31, 2024. In an interview with Lettermen Row, he spoke about why the Buckeyes stood out on his priority list.

“Ohio State is definitely at the top after this visit. I liked it a lot," Johnson said. "Nothing is like the brotherhood at Ohio State!”

Jackson was part of an event that began the official summer visits for Ohio State. The university hosted 10 prospects, including several committed and uncommitted players. Jackson was delighted to enjoy some quality moments with head coach Ryan Day.

“It’s always a good time meeting with Coach Day. Pretty much his whole message is that he wants me there and that they’re really interested in me. And Ohio State is home. My parents like him a lot. He calls me every once in a while so I have a really good relationship with Coach Day,” Jackson said.

Born Lamar Jackson Jr., Bo Jackson received his nickname in homage to the legendary 1985 Heisman Trophy winner — the only athlete ever to be named an All-Star in the NFL and MLB.

The younger Jackson also excels in multiple sports, including baseball and track and field. He recorded 1,700 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging over 10 yards per carry during his junior season.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 125 overall prospect and the No. 4 player by On3. ESPN ranked him as the ninth-best running back and the No. 6 overall prospect in Ohio for 2025.

Bo Jackson has the potential to become an immediate starter for Ohio State

Alabama and Georgia were both eager to secure Bo Jackson, but Ohio State won the race. The decision to commit to Ohio State over Georgia and Alabama will provide a golden opportunity for the elite rusher as well.

The Buckeyes might see the departure of top running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL next year. This will pave the way for Jackson to become a central figure in Ohio State's running game.

Besides that, Ohio State has its sights on another national title run, and Jackson could be the missing piece to secure a College Football Playoff National Championship. The program has top recruits in the class, including cornerbacks Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, defensive ends London Merritt and Zahir Mathis, quarterback Tavien St. Clair, linebacker Tarvos Alford, and tight end Nate Roberts, among others.