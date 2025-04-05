"I just love the school": Four-star RB recaps recent unofficial visit to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Notre Dame officially entered the race for four-star running back Amir Brown by extending an offer on Mar. 16. The 2027 prospect from Rolesville High School in North Carolina visited Ohio State on Tuesday before heading to South Bend for an unofficial visit on Wednesday.
"Had a great visit in South Bend !! Cant wait to be back soon. @NDFootball," Brown tweeted following the trip.
Despite severe spring weather, the running back had a positive experience with Marcus Freeman’s program.
"I just love the school," Brown said to On3. "The culture, the coaches- everything about the school speaks for itself."
As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Brown rushed for 612 yards and 11 touchdowns (averaging 6.6 yards per carry), while also catching 15 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown is rated as a four-star player by all major recruiting platforms. He is the No. 8 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in North Carolina, according to On3. Besides him, the Irish remain in the mix for four-star running back Isaiah Rogers in this cycle.
Notre Dame leads the race in Amir Brown's recruitment
Amir Brown hasn't released a list of his top schools yet, but after his visit this week, he told Blue & Gold that Notre Dame is currently in the lead for his recruitment. According to On3, the Irish have a 94.8% chance of landing him. The school still doesn’t have any commitments in the 2027 class.
Since joining the staff this offseason, New running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has been making waves. Besides Brown, the Irish are gaining ground with another running back: four-star Javian Osborne.
The 2026 class RB from Texas was once favored to choose Michigan, but the tide is shifting. On Friday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted Notre Dame would land him, giving the Irish a 70% chance. The school, ranking No. 13 in the nation, has seven committed players in the 2026 cycle.