"Notre Dame is actually a great place": Ryan Day sweats as five-star Ohio State commit sparks flip rumor to the Irish

Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown was the first commitment for Ryan Day's Ohio State in the 2027 class. However, the Wayne High School (Ohio) standout continues to attract attention from other schools, including Notre Dame.

Brown visited Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish earlier this month and left impressed.

"Notre Dame is actually a great place for people that don’t know that," Brown told On3.

Brown also visited Auburn and Alabama on March 20, Ole Miss and Mississippi State on March 21, LSU and Tulane on March 22, Southern Miss on March 23, Florida State on March 24, and Ohio State on March 25. He also picked up an offer from UCF on April 11 and Oregon on February 28.

Brown has been named a 2026 Polynesian Bowl All-Star and earned an invitation to the Future 50 at the UA Next Camp in Ohio. He is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 4 in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Brown clocks a 10.5 in the 100 meters, showcases strong run-after-catch ability, and consistently threatens defenses with his route running and top-end speed.

Can Notre Dame flip Jamier Brown from Ohio State?

Jamier Brown received his Ohio State offer in June and gave his commitment in November.

"They are always talking to me and my family," Brown told 247Sports following his commitment. "If we lose, they always tell me what I can do better."

Meanwhile, Brown's visit to Notre Dame earlier this month wasn’t his first, as he initially visited them in September and has taken several trips since then. These back-to-back visits have sparked speculation about a possible flip from Ohio State to Notre Dame.

Brown just finished his sophomore year, and he won’t officially sign with Ryan Day's program until next year, giving Notre Dame ample time to try to sway him.

However, the Buckeyes currently hold the upper hand due to standout wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who is known as one of college football’s top offensive minds.

"Coach Hartline is a good factor (too)," Brown said. "He develops the best wide receivers. When I committed, he told me how happy he was."

Hartline’s reputation also helped the Buckeyes secure a commitment from Chris Henry Jr., the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class.

