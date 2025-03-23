"Notre Dame definitely fits my personality and style of play": Nation's top 10 RB impressed with Marcus Freeman's program

Multiple recruits have visited Notre Dame in the last few days and left with positive impressions of Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff. Among them was running back target Javian Osborne, who spent three days in South Bend last week.

“I think Notre Dame definitely fits my personality and style of play," Osborne told On3 following the trip.

Ja’Juan Seider, Notre Dame’s running backs coach, offered Osborne while at Penn State. Now at Notre Dame, Seider made Osborne the first recruit he hosted in his new role. The visit allowed Osborne to build relationships with Seider and the Irish coaching staff.

“It was surreal,” Osborne told Irish Sports Daily. “The legacy walk. You step inside the stadium, walk down the tunnel and they show you a couple of videos. It was great talking to Coach Freeman in person, Coach Sieder and meeting the GM (Mike Martin).”

Osborne is the No. 8 running back in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Notre Dame will face strong competition from Michigan, which has already made him a priority alongside five-star running back Savion Hiter.

Javian Osborne raves about Marcus Freeman's pitch at Notre Dame

Before visiting last week, Notre Dame was behind in Javian Osborne’s recruitment. However, Marcus Freeman’s pitch was too compelling to overlook, especially given the coach's own experience as a top recruit.

“Whenever I talk to Coach Freeman, I feel ready to play a football game,” Osborne told Irish Sports Daily. “He has that aura about himself. He’s really positive and has a great energy. That’s really attractive and that’s positive to be around. It’s really refreshing because you don’t see that often. He’s a great human being.”

The connection with Freeman and the rest of the Notre Dame staff made an impact, leading Osborne to schedule his official visit to South Bend for June 13.

"Notre Dame is real," Osborne said. "I think they made a big jump in my recruitment. The opportunities at Notre Dame are big.”

The Irish have yet to secure a running back commitment in the 2026 class, but they have already landed several blue-chip offensive talents, including quarterback Noah Grubbs and interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill.

