"Notre Dame is a historic blue blood": 2026 class prospect Marquez Wimberly shares his first impressions of Fighting Irish evaluation camp

Running back Marquez Wimberly was one of nearly 400 prep prospects to participate in Notre Dame's first of two evaluation camps in June. The Pennsylvania prospect's performance earned him MVP honors after winning a best-on-best 1-on-1 rep, and he shared his incredible experience at the camp.

Notre Dame is known for its storied football history, and the campus definitely exceeded Wimberly's expectations.

“Notre Dame is one of those schools you always see on TV,” Wimberly said (via Blue & Gold). “They are a historic blue blood.”

The camp at Notre Dame hosted several promising 2026 recruits, including tight end Cole Albers, wide receiver Kamauri Austin, offensive lineman Noah Brainard, linebacker Lamari Carter-Hall, quarterback Ryan Hopkins, and tight end Tom McGlinchey, among others.

Like many other young prospects, seeing Notre Dame's campus for the first time left a lasting impression on Marquez Wimberly.

“Seeing it in person is way better than seeing it in all the pictures. It was just great. It was a whole different experience. We saw Touchdown Jesus when we first drove in. We’ve seen it on TV and stuff, but when you see it in person, you’re in awe."

The running back's June camp tour had stops at Syracuse, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Colorado, and Wisconsin. He plans to visit Indiana, Ohio State, and Tennessee next.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Wimberly is listed as the No. 403 overall prospect, the No. 34 running back, and the No. 13 prospect in Pennsylvania. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 32 running back and the No. 10 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Marquez Wimberly shares where Notre Dame stands on his priority list

Marquez Wimberly didn't receive an immediate scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish, but he remains hopeful. Starting Saturday, when the coaching staff can officially contact him, the running back hopes to hear from the program. An offer from them would be a huge addition to his growing list of opportunities.

“Right now, Notre Dame would probably be in my top five. Everything there — the atmosphere and the drills we did. (McCullough) coached in the NFL, so he knows what it takes to get there. That’s my dream."

Wimberly has already received offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Old Dominion, and Kent State, among others. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Syracuse currently leads the pack in securing his commitment with a 67.5% chance.

Marquez Wimberly amassed 693 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries and contributed 10 catches for 148 yards during his sophomore season, while also earning second-team All-State honors as a cornerback with 5 pass breakups and 1 interception that season.

The running back also excels in track and field, as he set indoor personal bests of 23.08 seconds in the 200 meters, 21 feet, 7.75 inches in the long jump, and 7.20 seconds in the 60-meter dash early this year.