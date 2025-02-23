Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr’s younger brother commits to Miami's 2026 class

Three-star quarterback Tommy Carr committed to Miami (Ohio) on Friday. The standout from Saline High School in Michigan is part of the 2026 class and the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who also played at Saline.

The Fighting Irish did not extend an offer to Tommy Carr, who ultimately chose Chuck Martin’s RedHawks over offers from Iowa State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Akron.

"They've wanted me since day one. I felt that when I visited there," Carr told 247Sports following his commitment. "I loved the campus. It's a great school. I connected with the staff. Coach Martin and coach (Gus) Ragland, we've got a great relationship. I really fit in there."

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect completed 177 of 257 passes for 2,535 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 303 yards and six touchdowns. He is the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect in Michigan, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Miami (Ohio) quarterbacks coach Gus Ragland served as Carr’s primary recruiter.

"He's the first guy I met there," Carr said . "He has been there since day one. He talks to me weekly. He calls and texts. He's been really great to deal with. I want to work with him. He's a big part of my decision."

Tommy Carr is the first commitment in Miami’s 2026 recruiting class. The RedHawks' cycle remains in the mix for another quarterback, three-star Jarin Mock from Pickerington North High School in Ohio.

Notre Dame 2026 class recruiting update

Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class is among the best in the country, with seven players already committed. After losing five-star quarterback Deuce Knight and wrapping up the 2025 cycle with three-star QB Blake Hebert, the Irish secured four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs for 2026. Grubbs ranks as the No. 12 quarterback in his class and the No. 22 prospect in Florida.

Along with Grubbs, Notre Dame's 2026 class boasts standout offensive talents such as Tyler Merrill, Ben Nichols, Dylan Faison and Sullivan Garvin. The class ranks No. 10 in the nation. Marcus Freeman's coaching staff is actively pursuing multiple blue-chip prospects, and more commitments are likely to come moving forward.

