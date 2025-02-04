Notre Dame's 2026 class WR target backs Tyreek Hill in viral track vs. football feud

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson remains a key target for Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class. The prospect from Red Oak High School (Texas) found himself in an interesting social media moment on Sunday when he engaged in an exchange stemming from a clash between track and field star Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Lyles won the 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday, clocking in at 6.52 seconds to defeat Terrence Jones, Marcell Jacobs, P.J. Austin and Trayvon Bromell. After winning, he removed the bib from his back to reveal a message inside, which read “Tyreek Could Never.”

Cheetah aka Tyreek didn’t let that slide and responded on X with a lighthearted jab:

"Get a load of this guy 😂," Hill tweeted.

Robinson took notice and joined the conversation, retweeting Hill’s post with a supportive caption:

"It’s okay tyreek i know you’re the greatest," Robinson replied.

The back-and-forth between Hill and Lyles isn’t new, as the two previously exchanged challenges for a race following the Paris Olympics in August.

Brayden Robinson sets official visit to Notre Dame

Brayden Robinson attended Notre Dame's junior day last month and has locked an official visit to Marcus Freeman's program from June 20 to 22. Notre Dame has been high on him for days, and he received an in-person visit from Freeman and the Irish wide receivers coach Mike Brown.

“Mainly at slot, but they (Notre Dame) want to use me around to create mismatches on offense and definitely in the return game,” Robinson told The Irish Sports Daily.

Despite Notre Dame's edge, several other programs are in the mix for Robinson's recruitment. He is prioritizing early playing time at the college level and is still exploring options.

“I'm still trying to figure out my top schools list and stuff like that. The next few weeks and months will probably be an evaluation period for myself.”

Brayden Robinson is the No. 38 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 26 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides Notre Dame, he has also scheduled official visits to Miami (June 6-8) and Ohio State (June 13-15).

