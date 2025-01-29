Notre Dame's top target in 2026 class receives special visit from Marcus Freeman

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson has been a key target for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in the 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Red Oak High School (Texas) attended the Irish's junior day over the weekend, marking his first visit to South Bend. On Tuesday, he received an in-person visit from Freeman and wide receivers coach Mike Brown.

Robinson shared his appreciation for the visit on X, posting a photo with the two coaches and writing:

"Appreciate @Marcus_Freeman1 & @Im_MikeB for coming by and spending time with me !! #Goirish ☘️."

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound prospect recorded 79 receptions for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is the No. 38 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 26 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

When it comes to choosing a school, Robinson has a clear focus.

“It is all about the opportunity,” Robinson told On3. “I just want an opportunity to play early and be in a good position. After that, it is on me.”

Brayden Robinson is still evaluating his top options, with the next few weeks and months being crucial in his decision-making process. As a Texas native, in-state programs like SMU, Texas and Texas A&M are leading the race in his recruitment.

Brayden Robinson opens up about his junior day trip to Notre Dame

Brayden Robinson didn’t make any game-day visits to Notre Dame during the Irish's phenomenal 14-2 season in 2024. However, Marcus Freeman's program sits high on his priority list following the junior day visit.

“I'm high on their board and I'm a priority for them,” Robinson told The Irish Sports Daily. “It meant a lot. They definitely showed it with their actions as well, making sure I felt loved and making sure that they were making me feel like I was at home.”

Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class is led by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, who took the opportunity to recruit Robinson during the visit.

“I talked to Noah Grubbs for a little bit,” Robinson said. “We got to chop it up for a while. He wants me to come up there with him and take the thing over with him. For a quarterback reaching out to me, it means I might get the ball a lot, so I like that.”

Besides Grubbs, the Irish's 2026 class features five other committed players and ranks No. 10 in the nation. They have already secured one wide receiver in the class: three-star Dylan Faison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback