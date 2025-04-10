Junior Tyran Stokes, the consensus No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, will not be playing AAU basketball this summer. According to Zagsblog's Sam Lance, the 6-foot-7 power forward, has decided to sit out this summer amid rumors of reclassification.

On Wednesday, Recruit Hoops Media reshared the news on their Instagram page, and it caught the attention of Tyran Stokes himself. In response, Stokes reposted it on his Instagram story with a simple two-word caption.

"God's plan🙏🏼." He wrote.

Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes sums up his AAU absence this summer with two words. (Image via Instagram @_thetyranstokes)

Last summer, Stokes featured in a number of AAU basketball, including the Peach Jam, where he averaged 20.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. He also played in the EYBL regular season games, where he averaged 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Oakland Soldiers.

Tyran Stokes just wrapped up his junior year at Notre Dame, averaging 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. If the reclassification rumors turn out to be true, he could be suiting up for college basketball next season. If not, then he still has one more year of high school basketball to enjoy.

"I want to play for someone who really appreciates me.": No.1 ranked junior Tyran Stokes on recruitment

No. 1-ranked junior Tryran Stokes is one of the most sought-after high school prospects at the moment. The five-star power forward currently holds 25 college offers from Louisville, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon, among others.

Speaking about his recruitment in a previous interview with On3, Stokes expressed his desire to play on a team where he is appreciated.

"I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court." He said. "Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I'm looking for a home, a place that I'm going to feel comfortable."

Stokes also wants a coach who loves him and can get the best out of him:

"When I'm looking at schools, I want to go somewhere I can live my life and have fun. I want to play for a coach who loves me and coaches who want to get the best out of me and see me win, and get to the next level."

According to the on3 prediction, Louisville is currently the clear favorite to secure Stokes' commitment. In fact, Stokes took an official visit to the Cardinals back in October 2024 and has not made any official visits since then.

