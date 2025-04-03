"Notre Dame is such a special place": 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten's son high on Marcus Freeman's program after first-ever visit

Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame coaching staff have prioritized recruiting players with NFL ties in the last few cycles. One of their key targets in the 2027 class is four-star linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten.

The Liberty Christian School (Texas) standout checked out South Bend on March 22 and loved his first visit to Notre Dame.

“The trip was amazing," Witten told On3. "Notre Dame is such a special place, and it just feels different.

Jason, who played almost two decades in the NFL, ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards among tight ends, trailing only Tony Gonzalez. He is the head coach at Liberty Christian, where he has played a key role in Cooper’s development.

Under his father’s guidance, Cooper has emerged as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a sophomore in the 2024 season, he racked up 45 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack and a blocked punt.

Some recruiting channels view Witten as a linebacker, while others see him as a potential safety.

"It is interesting that he is a stud defensive recruit, while his dad was one of the better tight ends to play the game," A to Z Sports' Brandon Little wrote. "There is a long way to go in the class of 2027, but Witten is going to be a popular name all cycle."

Meanwhile, Jason Witten's other son, CJ Witten, signed with the Rice Owls in the 2025 cycle.

Notre Dame joins a fierce competition for Cooper Witten's commitment

Cooper Witten is a sophomore who has already received offers from multiple big programs in the nation. He received the Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day on March 17 before also receiving scholarships from Nebraska and Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Witten also holds offers from schools like Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Duke, Michigan, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

With already dozens of programs vying for his commitment and an offer from his home-state Texas Longhorns on the horizon, Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff will face a challenging recruitment battle.

As of now, the Irish have yet to secure a commitment for their 2027 class.

