"Nun here just guys that love to compete & work hard": Javian Osborne speaks out as Notre Dame snags second four-star RB in Jonaz Walton

Former running backs coach Deland McCullough initially put Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton on Notre Dame’s radar in March. After McCullough left for a position with the Las Vegas Raiders, Ja’Juan Seider stepped in and successfully secured commitments from both prospects.

Osborne announced his commitment to Marcus Freeman’s program on May 2, with Walton following suit this past Wednesday. After Walton made it official, Osborne shared a confident message on X:

"Oh nun here just guys that love to compete & work hard! #GoIrish☘️."

Osborne attends Forney High School in Texas, where he has amassed 4,522 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns. He is the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 112 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, Walton has recorded over 4,714 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns playing for Central High School in Georgia. He is the No. 10 running back in the 2026 cycle and the No. 132 recruit nationally.

Osborne played a key role in Walton’s decision to commit.

“During my last visit (April 8), I knew it was the place I wanted to be, but we were still planning on taking the official visits to see if it was something I was sure about,” Walton told On3 following his pledge. “After seeing Javian commit, I felt like it was time. That’s when I jumped in.”

At one point, five-star running back Savion Hiter was seen as a potential backfield partner for Osborne at Michigan. But the recruiting landscape shifted, and Osborne chose the Fighting Irish. Hiter is still weighing options like Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.

Jonaz Walton opens up about his Notre Dame commitment

Notre Dame offered Jonaz Walton as part of its Pot of Gold Day in March 2024, and he visited South Bend for the first time in January.

In an interview with the Irish Sports Daily, Walton shared the reasons behind his commitment to the Irish, saying:

“It's the connections Notre Dame has..The Notre Dame alumni base is worldwide and the connections they can bring and the connections that I'll grow when I'm there, that's what I'm talking about off the field as well as just their academic support."

“They have a great school, one of the top schools of the nation as well as being able to compete for a national championship every year. It's great. It goes hand in hand there. They're amazing. There are a lot of good things off the field.”

Notre Dame now has 16 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation, per On3.

