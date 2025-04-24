"Off szn flow": AJ Dybantsa shares effortless bucket clip from practice ahead of joining Kevin Young's BYU

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, is not resting on his oars. Despite an eventful month that saw him participate in three major competitions, he continues to put in practice shifts.

Ad

Ad

Trending

He was once again in practice in an Instagram reel he posted on Wednesday.

“Off szn flow," Dybantsa captioned.

With his high school career behind him, Dybantsa can fully focus on getting ready for the next stage of his career at BYU. The five-star forward raised a lot of eyebrows when he signed with the Cougars in December.

He chose Kevin Young's program over interest from powerhouses like North Carolina, USC, Kansas and Duke.

Ad

Dybantsa was one of Young's earliest recruits after getting hired as BYU's coach. Coming in as the program’s highest-ranked signing ever, he fits into Young's vision of a program could be a national giant.

That vision and the prospect of a future in the NBA were major factors that convinced Dybantsa to choose the Cougars.

“Kevin Young was an NBA coach, so he is telling me that he will bring a lot of NBA styles and concepts to the program," Dybantsa said in March, via AP News. "He told me that he thought he would be a good coach to help me get to that next level. It’s good that he has NBA experience. I mean, I’m trying to get to the NBA, so anyone that has NBA experience or anyone that has brought people to the NBA or coached in the NBA is going to have knowledge for that.”

Ad

Analyst gives insight into AJ Dybantsa’s NBA prospect

It seems AJ Dybantsa’s suitability for the NBA is becoming common knowledge among the league's stakeholders, according to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

“Everyone that I have spoken with in the NBA, up to this point, only up to this point, would not leave Dybantsa on the board at No. 1," Biancardi said on Saturday, via The Underclassmen Report. "They're gonna take AJ Dybantsa, as of today, as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad

“Now, the NBA scouts, assistant GMs, the GM, senior advisor, they've all said the same. They've also said you gotta wait to see how that freshman year plays out. So Peterson could jump, Boozer could jump, but as of today, it is AJ Dybantsa and he gets that slight nod.”

Dybantsa is set to BYU, coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance where it lost 113-88 to Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More