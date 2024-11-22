Flipping five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is the latest move out of Deion Sanders' playbook. However, it's not expected to be the last. Analysts have predicted Sanders' next ace move in the 2025 recruiting trail will be securing the commitment of former USC offensive line commit Carde Smith.

On3 analyst Steve Wiltfong expressed this view, explaining that getting an offensive lineman would be next on Coach Prime's recruiting to-do list. He said (5:14-5:25):

"Offensive line is the next big position of emphasis for the Buffs now that they have their quarterback in the fold, and Carde Smith is a guy they would like to plug and play on the other side of Jordan Seaton."

Trending

Smith decommited from USC on Wednesday after being committed to Lincoln Riley's side for three months. He announced his commitment to the Trojans in August, favoring the program over 22 other programs.

Smith's commitment to USC did not deter other programs from recruiting him heavily, and Colorado is the leading program seeking to sign him.

Coach Prime's recruiting method at Colorado

Deion Sanders' unconventional recruiting style has drawn criticism, but the Buffaloes' on-field success bolsters his argument. While many in the college football world anticipated Julian Lewis flipping from USC, Sanders deserves credit. He has transformed a once-struggling program into one capable of securing a top quarterback from a powerhouse like USC.

However, those familiar with Coach Prime's antecedents know he's no stranger to attracting top talents wherever he is coaching. Travis Hunter was on his way to Florida State before Sanders flipped him to Jackson State, perhaps the most incredible flip in college recruitment history.

Sanders has also revolutionized the use of the transfer portal. He brought most of the names on his roster as a first-year coach at Colorado from the portal. Two seasons into the job, he has transformed the program into one of the best-performing in college football.

He has described his approach to recruiting from high school as focused on performance. He preferred recruits who would get to play right from the start.

The No. 16 Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12) are in contention for the Big 12 title in their first season in the conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback