"Offensive scheme fits and resembles my play style": Five-star OT Felix Ojo recaps his official visit to Ohio State with family

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo remains one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class and is set to take eight official visits between April 18 and June 20. The standout from Mansfield, Texas, visited Ohio State over the weekend and told On3 that he and his family hold Ryan Day’s program in high regard.
“The family atmosphere and how the program is deeply centered in faith," he said. "Also the offensive scheme fits and resembles my play style a lot. Overall it was a great visit.”
Ojo is considered one of the premier offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 cycle, with the tools to become a long-term starter at a major program. He is the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 6 recruit in the nation.
Felix Ojo plans to announce his commitment before his senior season begins. Along with Ohio State, Ojo has already visited Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado and Florida this spring. He also has upcoming visits scheduled to Michigan on June 7, Texas on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20.
Insider provides update about Ohio State's standing in Felix Ojo's recruitment
Ohio State went all out to impress Felix Ojo over the weekend, even enlisting fellow Texas native Riley Pettijohn, who chose the Buckeyes over Texas in the 2025 class, to help make their case. Pettijohn spent considerable time with Ojo, likely encouraging him to follow in his footsteps.
However, Alex Gleitman of Lettermen Row said that while Ojo entered the visit with a strong interest in Ohio State, it might not be enough to sway him from staying close to home and choosing Texas.
"Ojo had a great visit, and sources inside the WHAC agreed on that," Gleitman said. "There’s no doubt his love for the program is real and that the Buckeyes are legitimately in contention to land him. That said, it just continues to feel like a bit of an uphill battle to keep him away from Austin.
In the last few years, Ohio State’s recruiting efforts on the offensive line haven’t been particularly strong, which is why the coaching staff is making a strong push for top-tier prospects like Ojo.
"I think Tyler Bowen and Ryan Day are saying/doing all the right things," Gleitman added. "I’m just a bit skeptical that it actually leads to OSU beating out UT here."
Felix Ojo also told ESPN that Ohio State, Texas, and Texas Tech have been the most aggressive in pursuing him this spring. Now it remains to be seen if the Buckeyes can seal the deal.