Four-star OT names Ryan Day's Ohio State among his Top 2 choices ahead of official visit

Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has received almost 50 offers from college programs so far. The Lake Ridge High School (Texas) standout is now preparing for an official visit to Ohio State, which is among his top two choices in the recruiting process:

“What stands out about Ohio State is the culture and how much of a priority I am for them," Ojo told On3. "Especially when Coach Frye left, the whole offensive staff called me that morning letting me know that they’re gonna find someone new quick and that I’m still a top priority.”

The 6-foot-7, 274-pound prospect is ranked No. 47 nationally, No. 8 in Texas and is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ojo has also received offers from schools like Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State, Duke and Nebraska. If he commits to Ohio State, he would join five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the top-ranked receiver in the 2026 cycle.

The Buckeyes have three other committed players in the 2026 class, all of whom are blue-chip prospects. This recruiting cycle ranks No. 9 in the nation.

Felix Ojo raves about Ohio State's Championship run

Ohio State had an outstanding 2024 season, finishing with a 14-2 overall record and an 8-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes capped off their phenomenal run by winning the national championship, beating Notre Dame 34-23 on Jan. 20.

“Their run in college football means a lot to me," Ojo told On3 ahead of the Buckeyes' national title win.

Ryan Day and his staff have excelled in recruiting top-tier offensive linemen in recent years, consistently developing NFL-caliber talent. Ojo has the potential to be the next elite offensive tackle for the Buckeyes, but Texas is emerging as a serious competitor for his commitment.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Texas is the frontrunner to land Ojo, with the Longhorns holding an 89.9% chance of securing his commitment, while Ohio State’s chances sit below 1%. However, the upcoming official visit might shift the momentum in their favor.

