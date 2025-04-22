"It’s always great to spend time, and learn from you": Four-star RB high on Ohio State after key recruiting visit from Ryan Day's staff

Ryan Day and his Ohio State coaching staff are focusing on back-to-back championship titles, but they’re maintaining that same intensity on the recruiting trail as well. One of their top in-state targets in the 2026 class is four-star running back Favour Akih from Delaware’s Hayes High School.

OSU running backs coach Carlos Locklyn went on the road to visit Akih on Monday.

"I highly appreciate @Locklyn33 for stopping by today! It’s always great to spend time, and learn from you! GO BUCKS! 🌰," Akih tweeted with a snap of him and Locklyn.

Akih is considering three schools: Ohio State, Miami and USC. He received his OSU offer during a campus visit on Mar. 17.

“It was huge, it meant the world for me,” Akih told SI “Getting the opportunity to play on the biggest stage with the best in America inside your home stay. Their competition level stands out to me, if you're not going to put your head down and put the work in the Ohio State isn't meant for you.”

Akih visited the Buckeyes for two practices in March and Student Appreciation Day scrimmage on Apr. 5. On Apr. 12, he returned for their spring game, which marked his fourth visit to Day's school this spring. On3 also gives the Buckeyes best odds to secure his commitment at 91.3%.

Favour Akih praises Ohio State's running backs

Ohio State saw mighty performances from both running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the 2024 season. Both players earned third-Team All-Big Ten honors, with Judkins leading the Buckeyes in rushing and finishing the season with 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Their success, along with the legacy of former Buckeye great Ezekiel Elliott, has inspired Favour Akih to strongly believe in his own potential within the program.

“Treveyon and Quinshon did really well this year, I would say I like a mix of both of them," Akih told SI. "I'm an in between the tackle runner. Just like Henderson, defenses don't really get a chance to touch you when you are so fast. Ezekiel Elliott was an OSU legend, a lot of really great running backs come out of OSU.”

Akih himself is fresh off a phenomenal junior season in 2024, running for 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

