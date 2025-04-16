Ohio State brings competition for Chris Henry Jr. as Ryan Day flipped four-star WR from TCU

Ohio State already has five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star receiver Jaeden Ricketts committed in the 2026 class. The cycle got another new player in the receiver room, as four-star prospect Brock Boyd flipped his commitment from TCU to Ryan Day's Ohio State on Tuesday.

Boyd was committed to TCU since July 2024, but a visit to Columbus in March changed his perspective.

“Columbus was great!” Boyd told On3 at the time. “The environment felt like Southlake. It moved fast and was intense, but most importantly they were detail-oriented."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver plays at Southlake Carroll High School, the same school that produced former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. During his junior year in 2024, Boyd led the program to the 6A Division II state title game.

Boyd caught 111 passes for 1,875 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning MaxPreps All-American and Star-Telegram First Team honors. Besides football, he also runs track and has clocked under 22 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was the lead recruiter of Boyd at Ohio State.

"[Hartline] really pointed out the guys that have come before me, showing me their production in college and in the NFL," Boyd told Rivals.

Boyd received his offer from Ohio State in January and holds over 30 offers from other major programs, including Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and more. He is expected to take an official visit to Ohio State this summer.

With Boyd in OSU, alongside Chris Henry Jr., the Buckeyes now have 11 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

Ohio State is also targeting Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate

Chris Henry Jr. transferred to Mater Dei High School ahead of his junior season.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate, is widely regarded as Ohio State's best remaining wide receiver prospect. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, he is "a must-get player" for Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Henry Jr. is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in his class, while Dixon-Wyatt holds the No. 16 spot, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Other wide receiver prospects on Ohio State’s radar include Brayden Robinson, Jalen Lott, Messiah Hampton, Jerquaden Guilford and Jabari Mack.

