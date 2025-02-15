"We just want to get up to a spring practice": Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds heavily recruits four-star CB target to the Class of 2027

Just days after Ohio State secured a national championship, four-star cornerback Duvay Williams became one of the few prospects to earn an offer from the Buckeyes. The standout from Junipero Serra High School (California) received the scholarship from wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Jan. 27.

Four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds, a key member of OSU’s 2027 class, took notice and has been actively recruiting Williams to Columbus.

"Now we just want to get up to a spring practice as soon as possible," Edmunds told On3 about pursuing Williams.

Williams and Edmunds share a long-standing connection, having known each other since middle school as California natives. Williams intends to visit Columbus for a spring practice and has appreciated Edmunds’ persistence.

"He’s an awesome guy and he has been recruiting me ever since he committed and wants me to come up there with him soon," Williams told The Silver Bulletin.

Edmunds committed to Ohio State’s 2027 class on Dec. 2 and is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 recruit in California, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Meanwhile, Duvay Williams is the No. 1 cornerback in the cycle and the No. 2 recruit in the state. He is also a top-tier track athlete, boasting a 100-meter dash time of 10.92 seconds.

The Buckeyes also have four-star athlete Jamier Brown in the 2027 cycle. He is the No. 1 athlete and No. 8 recruit in the nation.

Duvay Williams raves about Ohio State's offense

Brian Hartline has recruited Duvay Williams as a wide receiver, despite Williams being the top-ranked defensive back in his class. Hartline was impressed with his offensive highlights. Speaking with The Silver Bulletin, Williams shared what stood out about OSU:

“You know they have a great coaching staff. They have the top three wide receiver room in the nation."

Besides the Buckeyes, Williams mentioned that Texas, USC, Oregon, Miami, Georgia, Washington, Texas A&M, Alabama and UCLA are among the programs high on his list.

“Ohio State is serious about football, and they’ve got a legacy of sending guys to the league,” Duvay told A2Z Sports. “That kind of program is hard to ignore.”

USC is currently leading Williams' recruitment, but Ohio State University could potentially take the lead. The Buckeyes offer him the opportunity to play both offense and defense, much like Travis Hunter.

