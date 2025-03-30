"Ohio State has a championship DNA": Four-star EDGE target makes bold statement about Ryan Day's school following recent visit

Four-star edge rusher Carter Meadows is a top target for Ohio State in the 2026 class and is regarded as one of the most physically impressive recruits in the nation. The Gonzaga High School (Washington, D.C.) standout visited Ryan Day's Buckeyes this week for practice and left impressed.

"Thank you to Head Coach @ryandaytime and the entire coaching staff at @OhioStateFB for a great day! I appreciate Coach @R2X_Rushmen1 for his interest in me as a student athlete. #GoBucks," Meadows posted on X Friday, tagging Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

The Buckeyes' championship title in the 2024 season earned them attention from elite players like Meadows, who received his OSU scholarship in September. This latest visit for practice has only increased his praise for the Buckeyes.

"The practice was super intense and competitive, and it's evident that Ohio State has a championship DNA," Meadows told On3 following the trip. "Coach Day has done a great job of setting super high expectations throughout the program."

Carter Meadows is the No. 19 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Washington, D.C., according to Rivals.

Carter Meadows reveals Ohio State DL coach Larry Johnson's pitch

Carter Meadows’ rise from a highly regarded four-star recruit to a much sought-after five-star talent proves his rapid growth and exceptional athleticism. He also possesses the natural abilities to develop into a formidable pass rusher in the next level.

Top-tier edge rushers like Meadows are a priority for Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

"Coach Johnson made it clear that he's dedicated to the development of his players and me if I attend Ohio State," Meadows told On3's Steve Wiltfong on Friday.

If Meadows commits to OSU, he would be the first edge rusher in the Buckeyes' 2026 class, which is headlined by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. The Buckeyes have seven committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

OSU will have to defeat programs like Penn State and Miami in Carter Meadows' recruitment, as these schools are considered the frontrunners for his commitment so far.

