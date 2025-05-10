Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction as fellow Buckeyes commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt shuts down his recruitment

Ohio State already had one of the best wide receiver rooms in the 2026 class with five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. The cycle got the fourth and probably final piece in the receiver room with the commitment of four-star prospect Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on Sunday.
Less than a week after his commitment, Dixon-Wyatt shut down his recruitment on Friday.
“I know where home is," Dixon-Wyatt told On3's Hayes Fawcett. "The coaches, the culture, and the opportunity to develop at the highest level- there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I’m locked in. Go Bucks.”
Dixon-Wyatt plays with Henry at Mater Dei (California), and both will also don Silver and Gray for the Buckeyes starting next year. The announcement of Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment shut down caught the attention of Henry, who commented under Fawcett's post.
"Yessir," Henry wrote.
Ryan Day's program beat top programs like Oregon, USC, Texas and Alabama to secure Dixon-Wyatt. His firm commitment followed On3's Chad Simmons reporting on Thursday that, despite his pledge, Dixon-Wyatt was still open to other offers.
"Kayden Wyatt-Dixon committed to Ohio State earlier this week, but schools aren't going to give up on him." Simmons wrote. ... "Ohio State is the top school, but Dixon-Wyatt is still listening to other schools."
Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 86 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Chris Henry Jr. also shut down his recruitment in April
Just like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Chris Henry Jr. also received a strong push from multiple programs following his Ohio State commitment, and Oregon was the major contender in this race. Henry visited Eugene multiple times and has kept his line open with Dan Lanning's program despite his early commitment to OSU.
However, Henry shut down his recruitment last month and canceled all official visits to other schools, including USC, Miami and Oregon.
Besides Henry and Dixon-Wyatt, Ohio State's wide receiver room in the 2026 class features Brock Boyd and Jaeden Ricketts. The Buckeyes have 12 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation.