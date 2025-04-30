Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson dropped 30 points to lead the EYBL team to a narrow win over Nightrydas Elite at Session 1

Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson delivered a brilliant performance on Sunday, scoring 30 points to lead the Indy Heat to a 65-63 victory over the Nightrydas at the Nike EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix.

SportsCenter Next highlighted Johnson's big night with an Instagram post on Monday. The post in question also included a video of Johnson in action during the game.

The game, which marked the final game for both teams at EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix, opened with a quick two-point bucket from Nightrydas Elite's Harris Reynolds, who finished the game with nine points. However, despite the early lead, Indy Heat won the first quarter 21-14.

The two sides kept switching leads throughout the game until Heat's Justin Curry II won the game with a two-point layup with just 0.02 seconds left on the clock.

Alongside his 30 points, Johnson also delivered four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Another standout Heat player was Keriawn Berry, who recorded 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.

On the other end of the court was Columbus junior guard Marcellous Jackson Jr, who led Nightrydas Elite with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Last season, Marcus Johnson averaged 29.7 points, 4.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game at Garfield Heights High School (Ohio).

Marcus Johnson won the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball Award

In March, Marcus Johnson was named Ohio Mr. Basketball by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. Notably, his father earned the same honor in 1998, making them the first father-son duo to receive this award.

"This will last forever, me winning Mr. Basketball," Johnson said via 3News. "I used to go play for my dad when I was younger, and they always say '1998 Mr. Basketball,' you know? So now I think of myself, me winning in 2025, so I'm really happy."

Steubenville senior Aiden Davis, Kettering Archbishop senior RJ Greer and Brunswick junior Trey Drexler.

