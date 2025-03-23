Marcus Johnson, an Ohio State commit and No. 33 player in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), continued his father Sonny Johnson's legacy by winning the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball award, presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association on Thursday. Sonny had earned the same honor in 1998.

The Garfield Heights High School player took to his Instagram story to share his award:

Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson flaunts his prestigious Ohio basketball award (Image: IG/ Marcus Johnson)

"Blessings," he captioned the post with two emojis.

The 6-foot-1 point guard also reshared a story by the basketball page All Ohio Hoops, showing him receiving the prestigious award:

Marcus Johnson reshares a video of him receiving the Mr. Ohio award (Image: IG/ Marcus Johnson)

"@marcus_johnson32 awarded Mr Basketball during the game," the story was captioned.

Johnson defeated Steubenville senior Aiden Davis, Brunswick junior Trey Drexler and Kettering Archbishop Alter senior RJ Greer to win the award.

Marcus and Sonny Johnson became the first father-son duo to win the Mr. Ohio Basketball Award. The young Johnson had an exceptional season, finishing with 29.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Furthermore, he was also selected to the First Team All-Ohio Northeast Lake and awarded the Player of the Year.

He also led his school to their third straight Lake Erie League title after securing a 59-46 win over Highland. Johnson scored 26 points while shooting 47% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc on Mar. 4. He also converted eight shots from the charity strike.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-3 overall and a 9-1 record in the Ohio Section Lake Erie Basketball, where they sit above Warrensville Heights, Bedford, Lorain and Maple Heights.

Marcus Johnson talks about winning the Mr. Ohio Basketball award

Johnson, who ranks at the fifth spot in the point guard position and second in Ohio, has received interest from plenty of colleges. These included offers from programs including Cincinnati, Youngstown State, Georgia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

The Buckeyes commit talked about winning the Mr. Ohio Basketball Award:

"This will last forever, me winning Mr. Basketball," Marcus told 3News after the voting results were announced. "I used to go play for my dad when I was younger, and they (would) always say '1998 Mr. Basketball,' you know? So now I think of myself — me winning in 2025, so I'm really happy."

Johnson committed to the Buckeyes on Apr. 10.

