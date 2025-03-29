Marcus Johnson, the Ohio State commit and the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball award winner, reacted to Buckeyes senior Meechie Johnson Jr.'s post about entering the transfer portal.

On3's Joe Tipton shared the news on Instagram in a post that was reshared by Johnson to his IG story with a two-word reaction:

Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson shares 2-word reaction as Buckeyes' senior guard enters transfer portal (Image: IG/ Marcus Johnson)

"Unfinished business," Johnson captioned his story after tagging Meechie Johnson Jr.

Here's the original post by Joe Tipton:

"Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. is entering the @transferportal, he told @on3 👀The 6-2 senior averaged 9.1 points in 10 games played this season for the Buckeyes. Averaged 14.1 PPG at South Carolina last season," the post was captioned.

The 6-foot-2 guard only played 10 games this season for the Buckeyes. He averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per match while shooting 35.6% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

However, according to Buckeyes Wire, he left the team for personal reasons as he was dealing with some mental health issues. He subsequently never found his way back to the court.

Furthermore, Johnson is not the only Buckeyes player who has entered the transfer portal. Austin Parks and Evan Mahaffey have also entered the portal since the season ended.

He will now look to play his final and sixth season of college basketball with a different team, if the NCAA accepts his request. Meechie Johnson played for South Carolina in his sophomore and junior years. For the Gamecocks, he started all 33 games last season.

In 29.1 minutes per game, he scored 14.1 ppg on 35.6% shooting, including 32.1% from beyond the arc. He also recorded 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.1 bpg.

Marcus Johnson wins prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year again

The Garfield Heights High School junior is on an award-winning streak. The 6-foot-1 point guard received the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball award, presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association on Thursday, continuing his father, Sonny Johnson's, legacy, who won the award in 1998.

Furthermore, he was awarded the Gatorade 2024-2025 Player of the Year Boys Basketball - Ohio, marking the second time he received the award.

Marcus Johnson ranks No. 33 nationally, fifth in the point guard position and second in Ohio, per On3's Industry Rankings, and committed to Ohio State on Oct. 4 last year.

