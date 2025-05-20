Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's son RJ Day shares snaps from his senior prom night [PHOTOS]

RJ Day, son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, is generating buzz on Instagram after posting pictures from his senior prom night. RJ shared the images in a post he made on Sunday and included snaps with his prom date, Grace Shaffer, as well as his parents and friends.

"She’s way outta my league #prom," he captioned the post.

RJ Day is a sophomore at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, Ohio. Already following in his father’s footsteps, Day plays football for the Stallions. He’s a versatile football player, even at his level, playing quarterback and linebacker on the team. He passed for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, setting the school’s all-time passing yardage record.

A Class of 2027 prospect, Day has been raking in interest from top college programs. According to a Buckswire report, he has at least eight scholarship offers sitting on his table. Programs that have offered RJ Day include Boston College, Toledo, Marshall, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Akron and recently, Bowling Green.

While he is currently unranked, Day’s ability and potential as a quarterback have been quite obvious. With a 6-foot-0 height and a 204-pound weight, his growth ceiling is still quite high. What’s more, he has been the starting quarterback for the Stallions for the past two seasons. Thus, he boasts a wealth of playing experience that most kids his age do not have.

As a freshman, he passed for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns, setting a high expectation for his later high school career.

RJ Day’s college visits and his dad’s preference for his recruitment

Another advantage RJ Day has over most of his peers is the opportunity to pay unofficial visits to leading campuses across the country. Despite only being a sophomore, he has been on visits to Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, UCLA, Purdue, Cincinnati and Northwestern.

Discussing these visits in an interview with On3, he said:

“They were all great places. I made a great connection with Coach Campbell and Coach Waters from Iowa State. Me and my parents really like that staff and place a lot.”

RJ Day’s dad is one of the biggest college football coaches in the country. So it’s not a surprise that he is on his path to greatness. The senior Day recently opened up on what he prioritizes for his son’s recruitment. He said:

“I don’t really care about the facilities or the weight room or anything like that. I just want to know who’s going to help raise my son. Who are the men he’ll be around to help him become not just a better football player, but a better man off the field.”

RJ Day will play his junior season for the Stallions later in the year.

