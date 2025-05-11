Ohio State misses key opportunity with four-star recruit Brayden Robinson's OV cancellation

Ohio State had been a top choice for four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson and even made his list of final four schools back in March. But things took a turn after the Buckeyes secured a commitment from their fourth wide receiver in the 2026 class, four-star recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who is expected to be their final WR addition for the cycle.

Dixon-Wyatt had been linked to Oregon after committing, but he officially shut down his recruitment on Friday, signaling that Ohio State is likely done pursuing wide receivers in this class.

Robinson had scheduled an official visit to Ohio State for June 13, but on Saturday, he revealed that the visit is off.

"I will NOT be taking my official visit to Ohio State #TrustTheProcess," Robinson tweeted.

Brayden Robinson stars at Red Oak High School in Texas, where he recorded 79 catches for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year in 2024.

Notre Dame is the favorite to land Brayden Robinson's commitment

With Brayden Robinson snubbing Ohio State in his recruitment, Notre Dame remains a strong candidate in his recruitment. He is scheduled for an official visit to South Bend on June 20.

The Irish first showed serious interest in Robinson back in March 2024 by offering him a scholarship during their annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. He made his latest trip to South Bend last month, and Marcus Freeman’s staff has been actively pursuing his commitment.

Just last week, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Mike Brown visited the 5-foot-8, 165-pound wideout and shared an encouraging message.

“That they need speed and they feel like with my versatility, I can bring a lot to the table,” Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily following the trip. “He sees me as a true receiver despite me being a shorter guy and stuff like that.”

Besides Notre Dame, Brayden Robinson has official visits lined up with Arizona on May 30 and Miami on June 6. He plans to announce his college choice on July 20.

