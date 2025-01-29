"Ohio State or Oregon": Football fans react to No. 1 2026 CB Elbert Hill's potential destinations following visits from Lincoln Riley and others

Elbert Hill, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2026, is one of the best recruits in the country and is receiving a lot of in-home visits from some of the best programs in the country. Schools such as Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State have already made the trip to Akron, Ohio to meet with the talented defensive back.

On3 Recruits' Twitter handle shared a post about Hill's in-home visits which included coaches from Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama and USC. Fans of these programs flocked to the comment section of the post and predicted the cornerback's final destination.

"Ohio State or Oregon if he wants to go to the league," one fan said.

"He should go where he feels his requirements and expectations will be met or gives him the best chance of achieving and reaching his goals," another fan said.

"OSU OSU OSU!" one fan said.

Ohio State fans in particular are excited with the prospect of signing one of the best recruits from the Class of 2026 and they made their presence felt in the comment section of the post.

" Only one answer son! #goBuckeyes," one fan said.

"He’s gonna go Buckeye," another fan said.

The Buckeyes are the favorites to land the talented cornerback, as per On3. The recruiting website has given the reigning national champions an 80.8% chance of acquiring Elbert Hill.

Alabama also paid a visit to the four-star cornerback, Elbert Hill

The top cornerback from the Class of 2026, Elbert Hill, is hosting coaches from several programs as part of his recruitment. The Alabama Crimson Tide also paid a visit to Hill at his home earlier this month and left an impression on the Hill family.

The 5-10.5 athlete's father, Elbert III, spoke about the Crimson Tide's visit and claimed that the program has done a good job in recruiting his son.

"We talked to those guys quite a few times before we got there," Elbert III told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "Just the relationship with Coach Mo (Linguist) and Courtney Morgan and (Kalen) DeBoer. They’ve done a great job recruiting him."

Elbert Hill is ranked No.17 in the country and is the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. According to On3, the Crimson Tide has a 1.5% chance of landing the talented cornerback.

