Ohio State QB Tavien St. Clair drops his reaction as elite Mater Dei WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt commits to Ryan Day's team

Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair shared his reaction as elite wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made headlines with his commitment on Sunday. The highly touted four-star WR out of powerhouse Mater Dei chose Ohio State and St. Clair wasted no time showing his excitement.

In a story posted to his Instagram, St. Clair reposted a striking commitment edit featuring Dixon-Wyatt in a Buckeyes uniform, adding the tag "@kay8enn" with a football emoji and the "OK" hand sign — a clear nod of approval.

Image via IG/@tavienstclair

The post captures the growing buzz around Zone 6, Ohio State’s legendary receiver corps, and hints at a promising connection between the two. Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment is a major win for the Buckeyes, who continue to build one of the nation's top receiving units.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout from Mater Dei High School in California becomes the 12th pledge in OSU’s 2026 class and the fourth wideout alongside Chris Henry Jr., Jaeden Ricketts, and Brock Boyd.

“If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State,” Dixon-Wyatt said following his decision.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline offered Dixon-Wyatt in March 2024, and the Buckeyes led the charge ever since. Despite late pushes from Oregon and USC, OSU’s reputation for producing first-round NFL receivers proved decisive.

Dixon-Wyatt made multiple visits to Columbus, including a trip for the 2024 home opener and the April 12 spring game. He is set for an official visit on May 30.

Dixon-Wyatt tallied 50 receptions, 693 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. He added 512 yards and six scores as a sophomore.

Known for his physicality, versatility, and blocking ability, Dixon-Wyatt thrives in contested catch scenarios and can line up across the formation. With this commitment, Ohio State may have finally ended the “Mater Dei curse.”

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt chose the Buckeyes over strong final pushes from Oregon and USC.

“It’s obviously a no-brainer,” Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “Coach (Brian) Hartline and all the guys, really good. If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State.”

"A really good relationship with coach (Ryan) Day and coach Hartline," Dixon-Wyatt said. "I talk to them every month. So it's a really good relationship and I got along with all the guys."

Ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt was widely projected to lean toward Oregon in the days leading up to his decision. Loy even predicted the Ducks had a slight edge, though he emphasized it was “really close” with Ohio State.

Dixon-Wyatt visited both Oregon and Ohio State in April. He praised the Ducks’ energy and team culture:

“From the moment I got there, the energy around the program was good,” he told On3. “Just really good team-bonding.”

Oregon, sitting at No. 19 in the 2026 recruiting rankings, missed out on what would’ve been their first WR commit. Meanwhile, Ohio State now ranks sixth nationally, while USC leads at No. 1 with a strong in-state recruiting surge.

