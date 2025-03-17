  • home icon
  • "Ohio State is still pretty high in my recruitment": Top in-state recruit discusses Ryan Day's program after official visit snub

By Maliha
Modified Mar 17, 2025 11:56 GMT
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&amp;T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame (Credits: Getty)

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill is one of the top recruits in the nation and has a scholarship offer list of over two dozen schools. He plays for Archbishop Hoban High School in Ohio but left Ohio State off his official visit schedule last week.

While Ohio State has successfully recruited talent nationwide, the program has struggled to secure top in-state prospects. Hill’s decision to exclude the Buckeyes from his visit list raised concerns about his interest in Ryan Day’s school, but he clarified his stance.

"So I know everybody's been asking this, but Ohio State is still pretty high in my recruitment," Hill told Letterman Row on Thursday.
The Buckeyes were once viewed as the frontrunners for Hill, with cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and former safeties coach Perry Eliano leading his recruitment. Insider Bill Kurelic even predicted last year that Hill would ultimately sign with Ohio State, with On3 assigning them a 76.6% chance.

Hill's scheduled official visits are LSU (May 30–June 1), USC (June 6–8), Oregon (June 13–15) and Alabama (June 20–22).

The NCAA's recruiting dead period runs from June 23 through July 31, which prohibits in-person visits or contact and the Buckeyes will face a challenge here. If they don’t secure a visit before the dead period, regaining momentum in Hill’s recruitment could be an uphill battle for Day’s staff.

Ohio State doesn't have a cornerback commit in the 2026 class, which has five committed players.

Ohio State missed out on multiple in-state prospects in the 2026 class

With Ohio State's continuous success, the in-state prospects are expected to choose their home school but the scenario is different. Four-star cornerback and the No. 2 recruit in Ohio, Victor Singleton, committed to Illinois on Feb. 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, four-star running back Shahn Alston from Harvey High School in Ohio pledged to USC on Jan. 12, 2025. He is the No. 5 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ohio is also losing top offensive line talent. A four-star offensive tackle from Miami Trace High School committed to Clemson, while Ben Congdon, another four-star tackle from Tuscarawas Valley High School, is headed to Miami.

