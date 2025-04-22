"Ohio State stuffed in locker by home kid": Football fans react to Ohio recruit Henry Ohlinger's commitment to Curt Cignetti's Indiana

Grandview Heights (Columbus, OH) four-star ATH Henry Ohlinger has pledged his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers. Ohlinger's pledge was announced on Monday, following a long recruitment process. One of the highest-ranked prospects out of the state of Ohio, the news of Ohlinger's commitment has drawn reactions from different sections of football fans.

A fan on Instagram, Brother.dahmer5, commented,

“Ohio State stuffed in locker by home kid.”

A netizen, Nathanielwallacedilling, wrote,

“Congrats kid! Knew you were special since those days in the back yard.”

Meanwhile, Hakeem.nicks.lover, shared his reaction, noting,

“OSU is currently favored to land 3 of the top 20 RBs in his class. They have zero need for him.”

Similarly, _tsanders 22 opined,

“If Michigan wanted him, Ohio St would've been all over him with no plans to play him.”

Another Instagram user, Justinsonnenberg 15, wrote,

“js to transfer to Michigan in a year.”

Another netizen, Cavsessential, asked,

“Why didn't OSU offer?”

Ohlinger is Indiana’s latest addition to its 2026 recruiting class. A highly regarded blue-chip talent, he's a key recruit for Curt Cignetti's squad. The Hoosiers secured his commitment over several top programs.

Which other programs recruited Henry Ohlinger?

Other programs that trended in Henry Ohlinger's recruitment include Miami (FL), Boston College, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Virginia, East Carolina, Purdue and Columbia. However, his choice wasn't difficult, as Indiana stood out. He told On3,

“Indiana has been great to me for a while now, and Coach Haines and Coach Cignetti have been great and are great. I think that Indiana is the best place for me to develop as a player and a person under Coach Haines.”

Ohlinger's family was involved in his decision as well, making sure he reached a decision that was best for him. His father, John, said of the Indiana campus,

“There’s a palpable energy and momentum when you’re on campus. When you talk to Coach Cignetti, Coach Haines, they’ve been consistent, they’ve been great to us, There is an energy to the program. there is an investment made that our family is excited about. We’re excited Henry is going to be part of the growth story for Indiana and can’t wait.”

As a junior, Henry Ohlinger helped Grandview Heights to a 12-1 season, amassing 1,728 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. He also contributed defensively with 12 sacks as a linebacker.

