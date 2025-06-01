Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez drops 1-word reaction on her impressive highlight

Aaliyah Chavez completed a stellar high school basketball career, leading Monterey to their first state title win in 44 years. The 5-foot-9 point guard ranks No. 3 nationally, according to ESPN.

Chavez, who committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Mar. 25, reshared some of her highlights from her time at CyFair Elite from the Nike EYBL Circuit on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The original post was published by the famous basketball page Courtside Films.

"Boomer!" she posted.

Last year, Chavez led her team to the 17U Nike EYBL Championship, averaging 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.

One of her best performances came against the Cal Stars, where she scored 37 points on 12-for-19 shooting, including 9-for-13 from behind the three-point line. She also grabbed five rebounds and five assists.

Chavez was accompanied by the South Carolina Gamecocks signee Ayla McDowell and the LSU Tigers signee Bella Hines. In a recap video, the Oklahoma commit stated that she wanted to "prove a point."

“I am coming to prove a point, like I am coming to win it," she stated.

Furthermore, she also voiced her pride in her teammates.

“It was great. You know I am very excited and proud of my teammates for pushing through. I struggled a little bit in the last game, but they found ways to score, and we pulled it off.”

Aaliyah Chavez received plenty of offers from top programs across the nation. However, her final five consisted of the UCLA Bruins, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Tech Raiders and Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk talked about her recruitment process with On3.

“Her recruiting process started when I first got here,” Baranczyk said. “You try to develop relationships. And at the same time, it’s been a really long process. But it also feels like yesterday watching her before she was in high school.”

Aaliyah Chavez made her decision after taking official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and UCLA on Oct. 25 last year.

A look at Aaliyah Chavez's high school career

Aaliyah Chavez started her freshman year at Monterey Plainsmen. In 150 games, she averaged 32.0 ppg, 5.1 apg, 8.5 rpg, 3.2 spg and 0.9 bpg.

The point guard won prestigious awards, including the Gatorade National Player of the Year twice, Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award, MaxPreps National Player of the Year, and was also named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP.

Furthermore, she also played in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2 and represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12.

