No. 1 ranked Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez represented Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit on Saturday. After the game, she took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a photo with fellow 2025 class prospects Bella Hines and Ayla McDowell, who played for Team World at the game.

She shared the post alongside a three-word caption that read:

"One last time!!" most likely referencing her final appearance in a high school basketball setting.

Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez shares 3-word message on a snap with fellow 2025 class hoopers Bella Hines and Ayla McDowell. (Image via Instagram @the_aaliyah_chavez)

The Nike Hoops Summit is an annual all-star game that pits the best under-19 high school basketball stars of the country in a Team USA vs Team World format. The 2025 edition of the event took place on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Aaliyah, representing Team USA, played alongside other top high school prospects like Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Crump, Grace Knox, and Zakiyah Johnson, among others. She ended the game with 10 points, five assists, two rebounds, and two steals, contributing to Team USA's 90-78 victory over Team World.

Chavez was representing the USA team for the first time. Speaking to NBC Sports, she shared her appreciation for the opportunity, saying it meant a lot to her:

"It means a lot. I've grown up in the USA, so just coming out and supporting my country just means a lot. And just to be able to wear this jersey, it's just such a blessing, just because not a lot of people get to put on this jersey."

With her high school basketball chapter now behind her, Aaliyah Chavez is set to join the Oklahoma Sooners, playing college basketball next season.

Aaliyah Chavez Wins Two Player of The Year Awards in One Week

When it comes to personal accolades, it's been a clean sweep for No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez this season. One of the latest in her collection is the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award, which she received on April 8th.

Just four days later, the Oklahoma commit was also named High School Girls National Player of the Yearon by SI.

Prior to these awards, Aaliyah had won the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Player of the Year award. She had also won the 2024/25 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

