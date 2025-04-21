Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez calls out analyst over ESPNW100 rankings: "No politics needed"

Five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez has taken a dig at ESPN’s Shane Laflin over the latest ESPNW100 rankings. Chavez was ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Jasmine David and No. 2 Sienna Betts in the latest rankings revealed on Wednesday.

Ad

Displeased with this ranking, Chavez took the opportunity of her incredible performance at the Jordan Brand Classic to send a strong message to Laflin. Quoting a post of her receiving the Game MVP jacket from SportsCenter Next, Crump wrote:

“@ShaneLaflin can keep them rankings I'm still coming for everything they said I couldn't have no politics needed.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chavez earned the MVP award after leading Team Flight to a 128-108 victory over Team USA. The Oklahoma signee scored 24 points along with five assists and five steals.

The 5-foot-11 point guard from Monterey High School (Lubbock, TX) had a high-flying closing to her high school career. She led her school to its first state title in 45 years, reaching almost 5000 career points in the process.

As a senior, Crump averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game. Her high school career numbers include 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, and 476 steals. She hit an incredible 636 3-pointers across 150 games as a high school basketball player.

Ad

Chavez’s ability to score is undoubtedly her most notable quality, with nine 50-point performances over the course of her high school career. She also ranks No. 14 on ESPN’s list of all-time scorers.

Oklahoma announces Aaliyah Chavez’s signing

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has concluded Aaliyah Chavez’s recruitment, announcing her signing on Thursday. The Sooners women's basketball coach, Jennie Baranczyk, made the announcement, confirming the program’s highest-rated signing ever.

Ad

Chavez is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, according to multiple platforms, including the On3 Industry Ranking and 247Sports. The Oklahoma-bound guard was named the national player of the year by Gatorade, MaxPreps, and Naismith. She was also named a McDonald's All-American.

Aaliyah Chavez’s signing concludes Baranczyk’s recruiting for this cycle, having secured Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart. With these three, the class was ranked the No. 15 recruiting class nationally, per ESPN.

Oklahoma reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013 this season. The team polled at No. 7 in ESPN’s early Top 25 ahead of the 2025-26 season. Chavez will join a roster that includes four McDonald's All-Americans and looks ready to conquer the nation next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More