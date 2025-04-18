Ahead of the Jordan Brand Classic game on Friday, Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez had the privilege of meeting YouTube sensation Duke Dennis at the Jordan Classic Players Lounge.

SportsCenter Next, via their official Instagram page on Friday, shared a video of Aaliyah and the Jordan Brand Classic Girls team meeting the YouTube star.

As expected, the post has sparked a number of reactions, one of which came from Aaliyah Chavez's Mother, Andrea Chavez.

In reaction, Aaliyah's mom reshared the post on her Instagram story. She posted the story with a two-word caption that read:

"OK Liyah♥️"

Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez's mother shares 2-word reaction to daughter's moment with YouTube sensation Duke Dennis. (Image via Instagram @drechavez02)

The post in question featured a series of videos, one of which showed Aaliyah Chavez snapping a selfie with the YouTube star. In another clip, Duke was seen having a fun, lighthearted interaction with the girls while streaming live on Twitch. The players were also seen posing for photos with him and even sharing a playful dance-off in one of the videos.

A total of 26 players, two teams of 13 each, will be playing in the Jordan Brand Classic game. Notably, Chavez will play on the girl's Team Flight alongside other highly-rated prospects like Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson, Divine Bourrage, and Aaliyah Crump, among others.

On the other end, five-star prospects Zakiyah Johnson, Hailee Swain, and Lara Somfai, among others, will suit up for Team Air.

Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez drops to third place in latest ESPNW rankings

Five-star Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez occupied the No.1 spot in the ESPNW top 100 rankings for the entirety of her senior year. However, in the latest ranking update released on Wednesday, she's now ranked No. 3.

The updated ranking saw USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson move up to the No. 1 spot from third place, while UCLA signee Sienna Betts maintained her second place.

Speaking on the new rankings, ESPN's recruiting analyst Shane Laflin described Chavez as the ultimate shot-maker and the best scorer in the 2025 class:

"Chavez is the ultimate shot-maker and the best scorer in this class. She has proven time and again that no matter the moment, she wants the ball and wants the shot. She is high-volume, but also solid in making shots, and finishes her prep career with some monumental scoring records."

Shane, however, maintains that her defensive effort still needs improvement and that she's a "moderate" athlete.

Chavez ended the season with averages of 32.0 points, 5.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game. She led the Monterey Plainsmen to the state championship and also won the Naismith Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

