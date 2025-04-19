Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez takes the MVP crown at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 3 player in the nation according to ESPN's latest rankings, capped off another impressive game at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday. She led Team Flight to a 126-108 victory against Team Air and won the MVP award.

Ad

The famous basketball page NBA Future Starts Now uploaded a video on Instagram while Chavez was presented with the MVP jacket and a top 10 chain by renowned coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews:

Ad

Trending

"@the__aaliyah_chavez with MVP honors after dropping 24 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast 🔥," the post was captioned.

Aaliyah Chavez finished as the second-highest scorer in the match, behind the University of North Carolina signee Nyla Brooks, who recorded a double double with 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes.

Chavez scored 24 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out five assists and stole the ball five times in 20 minutes. She also shot an impressive 50.0% from the field, including 4-of-11 from the three-point line, and converted 2-of-3 shots from the charity stripe.

Ad

Only four players, including Chavez, scored in double digits for Team Flight. These were USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, who had 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts, who recorded 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting, and Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal, who scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the game.

For Team Air, Stanford Cardinals signee Hailee Swain had 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting, UConn signee Kelis Fisher scored 23 points on 8-for-20 shooting, and Georgia Bulldogs signee Zhen Craft added 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Ad

Chavez received interest from plenty of programs across the nation. These included offers from the Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, LSU Tigers, Texas Tech, Ohio State and Arizona, among others. However, she chose to commit to the Sooners on Mar. 25.

Aaliyah Chavez leads Monterey to its first State Championship in 45 years

Aaliyah Chavez finished her senior year at Monterey last month. The 5-foot-10 combo guard played 150 matches for the Plainsmen and averaged 32.0 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Ad

She also led them to a 37-5 overall record and a 14-5 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball. Furthermore, Chavez also secured Monterey's first State title in 75 years after they won the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships, defeating Liberty Hill by a 64-35 scoreline on Mar. 1 in the final.

Aaliyah Chavez will be joined by Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More