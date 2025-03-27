No. 1 ranked WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday. The decision, as expected, has attracted mixed reactions from fans; some are happy, while others are disappointed at not getting the five-star prospect at their favorite program.

While the basketball community might not be on the same page, one group that's definitely celebrating Aaliyah's decision right now is the Oklahoma players.

On Wednesday, Aaliyah Chavez, via her Instagram page, shared a reaction video of a group of Oklahoma fans who watched her announcement live. In the video, everybody was excited, screaming and celebrating after Aaliyah announced her decision to be with the Sooners:

Oklahoma Men freshman point guard Jeremiah Fears also joined in the excitement, dropping a one-word reaction:

"Fireeeeeee." he wrote.

Dallas Mavericks scout Eduardo Najera was also in the comments, dropping a mix of emoji reactions:

“🙌🔥👏♥️😍," he wrote.

Some Oklahoma fans also joined, sharing their excitement:

"Excited for you to be continue your journey with us!!♥️🤍🫵 BOOMER SOONER!!!," one wrote.

"Im literally crying all over again. I've been waiting for this reaction!!!! Take care of our girl OU! We cannot make our first visit up toNorman!!! Let's go Sooners!!," another posted.

Oklahoma star Jeremiah Fears and Dallas Mavericks scout Eduardo Najera share their reactions to Aaliyah Chavez's commitment to the Sooners. (Image via Instagram @the_aaliyah_chavez)

After months of speculation, Aaliyah Chave's recruitment drama is finally over. Oklahoma fans will be waiting for the next college basketball season when Aaliyah wears the Sooner shirt.

"Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers": Texas-born NBA star and Oklahoma alumnus likens Aaliyah Chavez with college basketball stars

Aaliyah Chavez's announcement has also drawn a wave of reactions from many top athletes, including NBA stars.

In a short video posted by popular sports reporter and anchor Chancellor Johnson, the Atlanta Hawks point guard described Aaliyah as the next college basketball star.

"Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers, the next Juju Watkins, the next Caitlin Clark of college basketball. It's exciting that she's going to be in Norman, Oklahoma now. We get to go and support her. I'm going to be supporting her anytime I can."

NBA star Trae Young also played college basketball with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was a part of the Oklahoma Men's basketball team from 2017-2018.

