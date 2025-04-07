"OL is an absolutely massive aw for the school": Fans react as Hugh Freeze's Auburn secures four-star IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Parker Pritchett committed to Auburn's 2026 class on Saturday, just hours after attending the Tigers’ Big Cat recruiting event. The standout from Carver High School (Georgia) picked Hugh Freeze’s program over top schools like Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.
"All Glory Is To God. IM COMING HOME!!! #WDE🦅," Pritchett posted on X following his commitment.
Big Cat Weekend, traditionally held at the end of July, was moved to April this year due to changes in the NCAA recruiting calendar. Despite the scheduling shift, AU fans were thrilled by the unexpected commitment, especially as Pritchett turned down in-state powerhouse Georgia to join the Tigers.
"OL is an absolutely massive aw for the school. You are a very important recruit. Welcome! #Work," a fan wrote.
"We got an offensive lineman?!?!? WHAT?!?!?" a fan wrote.
"You hard Cuzzo, hometown hero 🦅," one wrote.
"AUsome News‼️ WDE 🦅🏆," one wrote.
Pritchett becomes AU’s first offensive line commit for the 2026 class and the first overall pledge since January. He’s also the third offensive player to join this cycle.
"Letssss go it starts up front with the big CATS," one wrote.
"Columbus has been good to AU. #family," one wrote.
Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class has seven players, ranking No. 10 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.
Parker Pritchett opens up about his commitment to Auburn
After naming Auburn as his top choice during a visit on March 5, Parker Pritchett made his commitment to Auburn exactly one month later.
“It’s home here,” Pritchett said (via On3). “It’s always been home here. I’ve known ever since I came up here."
While On3 and 247Sports rate him as a three-star recruit, Rivals ranks Pritchett as a four-star prospect, placing him as the No. 33 player in Georgia and the No. 26 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class. A key factor in his decision was his strong connection with the Tigers' offensive line coach, Jake Thornton.
“Coach Thornton is a smart coach and he coaches hard,” he said. “That is good to see. I talk to him every other day. It’s been great. We are tight.”
Pritchett is scheduled to take his official visit to AU from May 30 to June 1.